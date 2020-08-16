Plateau tops list as Nigeria records 298 new cases of coronavirus

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 298 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, August 16th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 298 new cases are Plateau-108, Kaduna-49, Lagos-47, Ogun-18, Osun-17, FCT-15, Ondo-14, Edo-8, Oyo-6, Akwa Ibom-4, Cross River-4, Borno-3, Ekiti-2, Bauchi-1, Kano-1 and Rivers-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 16th August, there are 49,068 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

36,497 patients have been discharged with 975 deaths across the country.