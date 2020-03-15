Panic in Lagos as pipeline explosion destroys houses

An explosion, suspected to be from crude oil pipelines, has occurred in Abule Ado, Lagos.

Residents of Festac town, Surulere, Amuwo Odofin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Alimosho and environs are in panic due to the incident.

The incident, which happened at about 9 am Sunday, sent residents scampering to safety.

Several houses were desrtoyed, including a girls’ Catholic boarding school. It is still unclear if there is a fatality.

Emergency rescue services were yet to arrive at the time of this report.

More to come…