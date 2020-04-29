Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 196 new cases in FCT, eleven states — total now 1728

Nigeria has recorded one-hundred and ninety-six (196) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, April 29, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 87 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 24 in Kano, 18 in Gombe, 17 in Kaduna, 16 in FCT, 10 in Katsina, 8 in Sokoto, 7 in Edo, 6 in Borno, 1 in Yobe, 1 in Ebonyi and 1 in Adamawa.

As of 11:55pm on 29th April, there are 1728 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Three hundred and seven (307) patients have been discharged with fifty-one (51) deaths across the country.