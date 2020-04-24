News

Lagos discharges 10 coronavirus patients — three females, seven males

Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos state government have been discharged ten patients receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement on Friday evening adding that they are three females and seven males.

He said: “Even with the number of cases rising, we are happy to celebrate our success stories because they show that a positive #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom.

“Today, 10 patients; 3 females & 7 males including 3 foreigners have been discharged from our facilities.”

With this update, Lagos has recorded a total of 117 discharged patients.


