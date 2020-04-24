Insecurity: SOKAPU raise alarm over fresh kidnapping, killings in Southern Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna people have cried out over fresh attacks on their communities leading to killings, abduction of their people and destruction of properties.

A statement from the National Public Relations Officer, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, Luka Binniyat, said, “In the past 48 hours, communities in three local government areas (LGAs) in the Southern part of Kaduna state have again, come under coordinated attacks by armed herdsmen.

“This, and many other savageries on our communities in recent times; affirm the fear that for our vulnerable communities, the danger posed to our existence and wellbeing by the coronavirus pandemic is less grim than the perennial murderous acts of armed herdsmen.”

The statement further explained that they suspected bandits do not only killed in the most gruesome manner; they plunder, loot, carry out mass scale arson and then kidnap their victims despite the lockdown.

The statement added, “Last Wednesday, 23th April, 2020, around 10pm, gunshots were heard from different directions in Atang, near Gidan Waya in Godogodo Chiefdom of Jemaa local government area.

“After the pandemonium, it was discovered that the invaders had kidnapped Mr. Emmanuel Iliya Atang, son of the Chief of Godogodo Chiefdom. Emmanuel, 47 is married with two children. As at yesterday, his abductors called to ask for N30 million ransom.”

The statement explained that on Thursday, 24th April, 2020, armed herdsmen attacked Kujeni village in Kajuru local government area in daytime and Geoffrey Zakka, 25 was killed. “One woman and a child were injured and more than 25 houses burnt down. The ECWA church in the town and its pastorium were also razed down completely,” the statement added.

It said that on the same day at Makyali village in Kajuru local government area, Thomas Micah, a 42-year-old farmer was attacked and killed on his farm. He is married with seven children.

“The cruelty of armed herdsmen over Adara communities, has been raging on since early this year after a little respite from the genocide suffered by the Adara in 2019.

“On the 22nd March, 2020, Fulani militia opened fire on Adara hunters and killed one Michael Yahaya of Mararanban Afogo.

“On the 25th March, 2020,/Bakira-Maro village was attacked around 11pm. The following were the victims: Beniah Daniel, 12; Ishaku Apiletuwe, 43, father of 3 and Rita Atiteh, 33. Helen Jonathan 22 and Ashuli Jacob were severely injured,” the statement said.

It noted that four persons from Tantatu village near Kajuru town, who were on a fishing expedition at a remote river were attacked by armed Fulani and are still missing.

It noted, “On the 16tth April, 2929,/ Fulani terrorists attacked Ungwan Maigero, Kachia LGA in the night and killed two people.

“On Saturday 19th April, 2020, Fulani terrorists attacked Awake village in Kachia LGA and killed a woman and her child. The name of the woman is Lamii Adamu. One other person was injured.

“On Thursday, 24th April, 2020, Akwunakwo village, near Gwagwada in Chikun local government area was attacked. We are informed that a soldier was killed and one other native of the village.”

SOKAPU commended the effort put by the security agents in defending the communities and called on the communities to remain vigilant and extend all the cooperation needed to the military and security agencies in the discharge of their duties.