Coronavirus: We are awaiting test results of Chinese doctors — FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said test results for COVID-19 carried out on the 15-member Chinese medical team that came into the country are being awaited.

Okay.ng recalls the Chinese medical team, comprising doctors, nurses, and laboratory technicians, arrived Abuja on April 8, to share their experiences with Nigerian health workers in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

On Friday, Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said:

“For one reason or the other, we do not have the test results of the Chinese yet. I want to assure you that once we have the result of the tests, we will inform the country about the development.

“I will advise all Nigerians to be patient because the government is also anticipating the result of the tests in order to ensure that we protect the health and wellbeing of every citizen of the country.”