Lagos directs all public, private schools to resume January 18

The Lagos State Government has ordered all public and private schools in the state to reopen for the second term of 2020/21 academic session from Monday, January 18, 2021.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, announced this on Monday in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

“All public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State should be reopened for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18th of January, 2021.

“Schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms. Schools should also strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff,” the statement read in part.

She also asked “all schools to make efforts to comply with all the outlined COVID-19 requirements for resumption of schools.

“Not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government’s quest for a full return.”

The commissioner enjoined teachers, students, and visitors to wear facemasks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular handwashing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.