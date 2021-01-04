Adamawa state launches search for Botched Yola Beach Party Sponsors

The Adamawa state police command has launched search for the organisers of a beach party scheduled to held in Yola, the capital of the state.

According to the spokesperson of the police command Suleman Nguroje, the command has launched search for the organizers of the event which didn’t hold due to public outcry and warning by the state police.

Suleman said,

The Commissioner of Police has ordered investigation to unravel the sponsors and venue of the said beach party. The command will not allow any immoral activity that could cause public outrage.

“Anyone found involved will be arrested and possibly prosecuted

This is coming days after Kaduna state government caught the sponsors of a Sex party scheduled to held on 27th of December.