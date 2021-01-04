Entertainment

Nigeria records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases

January 5, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 4th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-654, FCT-200, Plateau-60, Kaduna-54, Kano-40, Rivers-30, Edo-28, Nasarawa-25, Kebbi-19, Bauchi-18, Oyo-13, Akwa Ibom-12, Bayelsa-11, Ogun-11, Delta-9, Abia-8, Benue-5, Imo-3, Borno-2, Sokoto-1 and Osun-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 4th January, there are 91,351 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

75,699 patients have been discharged with 1,318 deaths across the country.

