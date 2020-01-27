News

Lagos bans Okada, Keke (Marwa)

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed January 27, 2020
1 minute read
The Lagos State Government issued a ban on motorcycles and tricycles also known as Okada and Keke (Marwa) respectively.

According to Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information and strategy, in a statement on Monday.

The statement reads, After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (Keke Marwa) Menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount,.

“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.”

According to the statement, the full enforcement of the ban will commence on February 1, 2020.

However, the statement did not specify if the ban will affect bike-hailing companies such as Gokada, O’Ride, and Max.Ng.

Here is a list of places Okada and Keke (Marwa) can not use in Lagos State:

LCDAs/ LGAs

  1. Apapa LGA
  2. Apapa Iganmu LCDA
  3. Lagos Mainland LG
  4. Yaba LCDA
  5. Surulere LG
  6. Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs
  7. Ikeja LGA
  8. Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs
  9. Eti-Osa LGA
  10. Ikoyi-Obalende
  11. Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs
  12. Lagos Island LGA
  13. Lagos Island East LCDA

EXPRESSWAY

  1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
  2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
  3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
  4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
  5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
  6. Third Mainland Bridge
  7. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
  8. Lagos-Badagry Expressway
  9. Funsho Williams Avenue
  10. Agege Motor Road
  11. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

BRIDGES

  1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
  2. Dopemu Bridge Agege
  3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge
  4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
  5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
  6. Dorman Long Bridge
  7. Ojuelegba Bridge
  8. National Stadium Flyover
  9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
  10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
  11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
  12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
  13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
  14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
  15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge
  16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
  18. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
  19. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
  20. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge
  21. Ogudu Bridge
  22. 3rd Mainland Bridge
  23. Maryland flyover
  24. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
  25. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
  26. Opebi Link Bridge
  27. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
  28. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
  29. Carter Bridge, Lagos
  30. Bariga-Ifako Bridge
  31. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
  32. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
  33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
  34. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge
  35. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
  36. Eko Bridge
  37. Apongbon flyover Bridge
  38. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
  39. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
  40. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
  41. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge


