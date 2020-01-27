Lagos bans Okada, Keke (Marwa)

The Lagos State Government issued a ban on motorcycles and tricycles also known as Okada and Keke (Marwa) respectively.

According to Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information and strategy, in a statement on Monday.

The statement reads, “After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (Keke Marwa) Menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount,.

“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.”

According to the statement, the full enforcement of the ban will commence on February 1, 2020.

However, the statement did not specify if the ban will affect bike-hailing companies such as Gokada, O’Ride, and Max.Ng.

Here is a list of places Okada and Keke (Marwa) can not use in Lagos State:

LCDAs/ LGAs

Apapa LGA Apapa Iganmu LCDA Lagos Mainland LG Yaba LCDA Surulere LG Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs Ikeja LGA Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs Eti-Osa LGA Ikoyi-Obalende Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs Lagos Island LGA Lagos Island East LCDA

EXPRESSWAY

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Apapa-Oshodi Expressway Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Third Mainland Bridge Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway Lagos-Badagry Expressway Funsho Williams Avenue Agege Motor Road Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

BRIDGES