Tolu Oniru-Demuren, popularly known as OAP Toolz, has announced the arrival of her second child with husband, Captain Tunde Demuren.

Toolz took to her Instagram page to share the news in a post on Wednesday.

She captioned it: “And another one!👶🏽”

Toolz and Tunde Demuren, who got married in June 2016, welcomed their first child in December 2018.