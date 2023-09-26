Lack of Access Is Why Some People Criticize Tinubu – Seun Kuti

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti has offered a unique perspective on public perceptions of Nigerian political figures.

He suggested that many of those who criticize prominent figures like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would actually hold them in high regard if they had the opportunity to get to know them personally.

Seun Kuti shared these thoughts during a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he served as a guest.

Drawing from his own experiences, Seun reflected on growing up as the son of the legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

In the podcast, Seun mentioned how he used to wonder why many people appeared to harbor negative sentiments towards his father, despite viewing him as a “cool guy.”

He recounted his bewilderment, saying, “Being Fela’s son, growing up in Nigeria, I no even fit enter my girlfriend papa’s house. I go dey wonder say, ‘Wettin my papa sef dey do like dis wey nobody like am?’”

He continued, “But I know my father; he’s a cool guy. So, what’s it about this guy that nobody likes? If I go anywhere, people would be like, ‘Oh! He’s Fela’s son…’ I know that pain.”

Seun Kuti then drew parallels between his father’s experiences and those of contemporary politicians.

He suggested that people who currently criticize figures like Tinubu could easily change their opinions if they gained access to them or their families, especially due to financial considerations.

Seun Kuti stated, “But I looked at all politicians’ children; the same people who criticise Tinubu today will praise his children tomorrow because of money. So, I understand that if you had access to Tinubu, you would love him. Your only hatred of him is your lack of access.”