Court Restrains Ondo State Assembly from Impeaching Deputy Governor

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a restraining order against the Ondo State House of Assembly, preventing them from impeaching Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of the state.

Presiding Judge Emeka Nwite delivered this ruling on Tuesday following an ex-parte motion presented by Kayode Adewusi, Aiyedatiwa’s counsel.

Additionally, the court has restrained Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State, from nominating a new Deputy Governor during this period.

Justice Nwite stated, “Therefore, the application of the applicant succeeds,” after considering Adewusi’s arguments.

The judge also issued an interim injunction that prohibits Governor Akeredolu, his agents, or representatives from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing, or obstructing Aiyedatiwa from executing his duties as Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

The case has been adjourned to October 9, 2023, for further proceedings.

On Monday, Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa had approached a High Court in Akure, filing a suit with the aim of preventing the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching him.

The State House of Assembly served Aiyedatiwa with an impeachment notice on Monday, alleging gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The Deputy Governor had been overseeing the state’s affairs during Governor Akeredolu’s three-month medical leave in Germany.

Upon Akeredolu’s return to Nigeria, he terminated the media aides attached to the Deputy Governor’s office, raising speculation about tensions between the two.

Nevertheless, Aiyedatiwa denied any discord, reaffirming his loyalty to the Governor.