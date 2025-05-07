Labour Party Suspends Governor Alex Otti and Five Others Indefinitely Over Anti-Party Activities

The Labour Party (LP) has indefinitely suspended six prominent members, including Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti, Senators Ireti Kingibe and Darlington Nwokocha, as well as Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Ogah, and Seyi Sowumi. This disciplinary action follows allegations of anti-party conduct against them.

The party’s National Executive Council (NEC) took the decision after receiving a report from a five-member Disciplinary Committee, which was established on May 2, 2025, to investigate the accused members. The committee was led by Deputy National Chairman Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi and included National Secretary Umar Farouk Ibrahim among others.

In a statement signed by Umar Farouk Ibrahim on May 7, 2025, the party emphasized that the suspension is effective immediately and prohibits the affected individuals from participating in any Labour Party activities.

The statement reads: “Recall that last Friday, 2nd of May 2025, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party set up a Five man Disciplinary Committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary and three others to investigate Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti and any other party members over allegations of anti party activities.





The Disciplinary Committee has concluded their assignment and has submitted their report to the party leadership. The National Executive of the party met today May 7th, 2025 and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers donated to it by the Party Constitution has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.

Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended from the party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect: 1. Dr. Alex Otti; 2. Senator Ireti Kingibe; 3. Senator Darlington Nwokocha; 4. Hon. Victor Afam Ogene; 5. Hon. Amobi Ogah; 6. Hon. Seyi Sowunmi.”

The party also addressed the exclusion of Nenadi Usman from the suspension list, clarifying that she is not a registered member of the Labour Party but a supporter of its 2023 presidential candidate. The statement further criticized her moral authority to comment on corruption, citing alleged plea bargains with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and ownership of various properties both domestically and abroad.

“We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. We will therefore not honour her with any sanction being not a member of the party,” the statement added. It also accused her of lacking the moral capacity to initiate any probe or speak on corruption issues.





Reaffirming its political strategy, the Labour Party declared it would contest the 2027 general elections as a standalone party, rejecting any coalition or merger proposals.

“Labour Party intends to prosecute the 2027 general election as stand alone party and no further discussion will be entertained on this matter,” the statement concluded.

This suspension bars the affected members from acting on behalf of the Labour Party in any capacity and has been communicated to relevant institutions including the Nigeria Governors Forum, the National Assembly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies.