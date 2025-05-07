Edo Assembly Member Frank Omosigho Reaffirms Loyalty to PDP Amid Defections

Following the recent defection of Edo State House of Assembly Speaker Blessing Agbebaku and several Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, Frank Omosigho, the representative for Oredo East Constituency, has publicly declared his continued allegiance to the PDP.

In a statement issued in Benin on Wednesday, Omosigho emphasized his unwavering commitment to the party under which he was elected. He clarified that despite rumors linking him to the defection, he was not present at the event where the Speaker and others pledged loyalty to the APC.

“I, Hon. Frank Omosigho, remain firmly committed to the PDP, the party under which I was elected to serve the good people of my constituency. I will be and continue to be an active participant in party activities, advocating for policies that support the advancement of my constituency and the growth of the state,” he stated.

Omosigho urged his constituents to dismiss misleading reports and remain supportive of the PDP, which he described as “the most viable vehicle for democratic growth and development in Edo State.” He further affirmed his focus on governance and strengthening the party, saying, “My stance remains clear: my focus is on the continued well-being of my constituents, effective governance, and the strengthening of the PDP in Edo State.”





The defection on Tuesday has significantly reduced the PDP’s presence in the Edo Assembly, leaving only six members from the original 14 elected on the PDP platform in 2023. The remaining members include Frank Uyi Omosigho, Charity Iguodeyala Aiguobarueghan, Maria Edeko, Andrew Uzamere, Osawaru Natasha, and Inegbobor.

As Edo State navigates this political transition, Omosigho highlighted his role in providing stability during this period.