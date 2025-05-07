NewsSecurity

Nigeria’s Defence Minister Rejects Terrorist Arms Superiority, Urges Strategy Over Summits

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru has countered the House of Representatives’ claim that Boko Haram insurgents are better armed than Nigerian forces. At a briefing in Abuja, Badaru declared, “That is absolutely not true. We have much more sophisticated weapons and we have much more sophisticated drones.”

The House had expressed alarm after a deadly attack on a military base in Giwa, Borno State, suggesting terrorists hold an advantage in weaponry. Badaru attributed the military’s challenges to the insurgents’ guerrilla tactics and local informants rather than inferior firepower. “They help the people that we try to protect,” he said, highlighting the difficulty in anticipating attacks.

Regarding the Senate’s proposed security summit, the minister emphasized that while such gatherings can provide input, the core of success lies in renewing military strategy. “Strategy is far more important than the summit,” Badaru stressed, noting that operational commands flow from these strategic plans.

On the threat of drones, Badaru clarified insurgents use only civilian drones modified with explosives, not sophisticated armed drones. “We are doubling our intelligence efforts,” he said.

He also gave an update on domestic defence production, revealing that 10 companies under the Defence Industrial Complex have begun manufacturing military equipment, with plans to expand and start exports by next year.

