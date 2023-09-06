Labour Party Rejects Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Judgments

The Labour Party (LP) has officially rejected the judgments delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Court regarding the party’s petitions challenging the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll.

In a statement issued after the tribunal’s verdict on Wednesday, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, expressed dissatisfaction with the outcomes, asserting that justice was not served in the party’s petitions against the APC and President Tinubu.

The party also indicated that it would reveal its next course of action after consulting with its legal representatives once it obtains the Certified True Copy of the judgments.

According to the LP, the court’s judgment did not align with the law or the will of the people, as it failed to acknowledge what the party referred to as “electoral robbery” that transpired on February 25, 2023.

This perspective was in contrast to global condemnation of the events.

The party’s statement read in part: “What is at stake is democracy, and we will not relent until the people prevail. We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system. We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria, but we refuse to give up on Nigeria.”