Nigeria Labour Congress Ends Two-Day Warning Strike, Workers to Resume

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
NLC President, Joe Ajaero
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has officially called off its two-day nationwide warning strike, instructing its members across the country to return to work.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday.

In his statement, Ajaero commended Nigerian workers for their active participation in the strike, highlighting that significant progress had been made during the industrial action.

The two-day nationwide strike, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, was organized by the Labour to protest the perceived failure of the Federal Government to fulfill its commitments regarding the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The strike had a noticeable impact on economic and commercial activities in various states across Nigeria, with many sectors being temporarily disrupted.

Ajaero stated, “We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike.”

He further emphasized that the unified message conveyed by the Labour had resonated loudly with the government.

Consequently, Ajaero called on workers to conclude the strike gracefully and return to work in accordance with the initial agreement.

