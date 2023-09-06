Tinubu Welcomes Tribunal Verdict, Calls for Unity

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court with a sense of responsibility and a commitment to serving all Nigerians, regardless of their diverse political affiliations, faiths, and tribal identities.

In a marathon 12-hour judgment, the Presidential Election Petitions Court dismissed the petitions challenging President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election, affirming his victory under the All Progressives Congress (APC) banner.

Responding to the judgment, President Tinubu called upon his main rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), to support his administration.

“The President urges his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters with the belief that the spirit of patriotism should always rise above partisan considerations, translating into support for our government to enhance the livelihoods of all Nigerians,” read a statement by Tinubu’s media aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

Once again, President Tinubu expressed gratitude to Nigerians for entrusting him with the mandate to serve the country.

He pledged to meet and surpass their expectations through diligent hard work with the dedicated team in place for that purpose.

President Tinubu, currently attending the G20 summit in India, acknowledged the diligence, unwavering thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.