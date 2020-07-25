Kwara governor’s father dies aged 93

Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq, SAN, father of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, is dead.

Dr Alimi Abdulrazaq made the announcement in a statement on Saturday morning on behalf of the family.

According to the statement, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 in Abuja and was born in 1927.

“The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2a.m. on Saturday July 25th, 2020 (the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)

“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.

“Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.”