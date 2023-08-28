Kwara Governor Condoles With Family of Soldier Killed in Ambush

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, expressed his sympathy to the Nigerian Army and the community of Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area. The condolences were extended in light of the passing of Major Segun Abiodun Oni.

The unfortunate event occurred on August 13, 2023, when Major Oni was leading a troop on a military mission to eradicate banditry in specific areas of Niger State. Tragically, he lost his life alongside fellow soldiers during the operation.

In another vein, the governor also took a moment to celebrate the achievement of Master Adesina Shalom Ololade. A proud son of Kwara State, Ololade achieved excellence by scoring A’s in all nine subjects he undertook in the West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE).

Two separate statements were issued by AbdulRazaq on these matters on Sunday. Speaking about Major Oni, the governor hailed the late officer as an exceptional army personnel, adorned with honors and known for his dedication, integrity, and diligent service to the nation.

Turning his attention to Master Ololade, who also performed impressively by securing a score of 298 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), AbdulRazaq said, ‘The exceptional outcomes serve as a testament to his unwavering diligence, intellectual brilliance, unwavering focus, and the unwavering support of his family in his academic pursuits.’