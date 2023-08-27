Katsina Govt Implements Nighttime Ban on Commercial Motorcycles, Tricycles Across 19 LGAs

The Katsina State government has announced a ban on the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles during the night in 19 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The move is part of the government’s efforts to enhance security and curb criminal activities, particularly in areas affected by banditry and related crimes.

In a statement issued by Nasiru Mu’azu, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, the ban is set to be in effect from 8pm to 6am.

The commissioner listed the LGAs where the ban will be enforced, which include Sabuwa, Dandume, Funtua, Faskari, Bakori, Kankara, Danja, Kafur, Malumfashi, Musawa, Matazu, Danmusa, Safana, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Charanchi, Jibia, Batsari, and Kankia.

Mu’azu emphasized that the decision to impose the ban was driven by the need to restore permanent peace to the affected areas and address the security challenges they are facing.

He called on members of the public to understand the purpose of the order and cooperate with the government to ensure security is maintained in these regions.

This action by the Katsina State government follows similar measures taken by Yobe State in response to security concerns.

Yobe State had previously banned the use of motorcycles due to security challenges, but in March, Governor Mai Mala Buni lifted the ban with certain restrictions.

Motorcycles are now allowed to operate only between 6am and 6pm and are not to be used for commercial purposes.

The state also directed that motorbikes should operate exclusively within their respective LGAs.