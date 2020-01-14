Kizz Daniel begins 2020 with visuals for ‘Jaho’

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has released the official video for his recent single titled ‘Jaho’.

‘Jaho’, is a song released by the Flyboi INC boss on December 15, 2019, produced by DJ Coublon.

In this record, Vado goes spiritual as he advises the youths to be themselves in whatever they do and not follow the bandwagon.

The video for ‘Jaho’ was directed by TG Omori, also known as Boy Director.

