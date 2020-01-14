Davido’s sister drags him to Church (Video)

Gist

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido was dragged to attend a Church Service in Lagos

Viral videos surfaced on social media showing the DMW boss heading to church with his elder sister, Coco Adeleke.

B-red, his cousin was also shown in the videos trending on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

The video, however, name of the Church the ‘IF’ singer attended with his family.

Davido was seen with his sister, Coco, praising during the service.

Here are the videos underneath:

https://twitter.com/Peruzzi_VIBES/status/1216787142401114112

https://twitter.com/the_Lawrenz/status/1216958454188953600

 



