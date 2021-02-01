Killer Herdsmen: Sunday Igboho storms Ogun [Photos]

Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho on Monday arrived Ogun State in his move to end alleged criminal activities by killer herdsmen.

Igboho, who stopped briefly in Abeokuta around 4pm and had a brief interaction with his supporters.

While addressing his followers in Abeokuta, the activist said, “I observe there is an injustice from the herdsmen because they know the power that they have in the Federal Government. So, they behave as if Yoruba people are nobody. They kill our people, they kidnap our people, and they rape our women.”

“Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping would be flushed out,” Igboho vowed.

When asked whether he would limit his activism to Igangan, his hometown in Oyo State, Igboho said, “Not only Igangan, we are going to visit all Yorubaland and ensure there is peace everywhere.”