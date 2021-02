Veteran journalist Prince Tony Momoh is dead.

Okay.ng understands that the Momoh died at about 5pm on Monday in Abuja after a brief illness.

Born in Auchi, Edo State, on April 27, 1939, Prince Momoh served as Minister of Information and Culture during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

Until his death, he was a leader of the ruling All Progressives Party.