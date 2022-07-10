Kidnappers release abducted daughter of Adamawa Reverend

The 13-year-old daughter of the EYN Church Pastor of Jairi, Mubi Adamawa State, Reverend Daniel Umaru has been released from captivity by her abductors.

Okay.ng recalls that the some unidentified gunmen had, on Tuesday invaded the residence of Reverend Father David Umaru, where they killed his two sons, shot his wife and took his teen daughter.

Reverend Umaru was shot on the knee, while his wife, who slumped out of shock, is still still receiving treatment.