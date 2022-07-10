Why I picked Shettima as my running mate – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has revealed why he chose former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Tinubu in a statement released via his official Instagram page on Sunday said he believes Shettima can help him bring the best governance to all Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.

He said: “As president, I hope to govern this nation toward uncommon progress. This will require innovation. It will require steps never before taken. It will also require decisions that are politically difficult and rare.

“Our focus, therefore, must be on getting the job done; and that means getting the very best and competent people to do it. In this crucial moment, where so much is at stake, we must prioritize leadership, competence, and the ability to work as a team over other considerations.

If I am to be that type of President, I must begin by being that type of candidate. Let me make the bold and innovative decision not to win political points but to move the nation and our party’s campaign closer to the greatness that we were meant to achieve.

“Today, I announce my selection with pride because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other. I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.

“Here is where politics ends, and true leadership must begin.“