Katsina govt explains reason for lifting suspension on Juma’at prayers, Church services

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has stated the reason for lifting the suspension on Juma’at prayers and Church services.

Governor Masari speaking during a stakeholder meeting in Katsina said residents were planning to stage a protest on the decision.

He said the government had also uncovered that despite the ban, people of the state have been trooping to either Jigawa or Kano state to conduct such prayers.

Masari said: “Last week, several vehicles and motorcycles moved to other states to perform the Jumma’at prayers. Some have been planning to stage protests in response to the suspension of the prayers,” the governor said.

“It was in that regard and to overcome the problems, that government relaxed and asked people to pray the Jumma’at with some conditions attached.”

The state government had some weeks ago suspended religious gatherings in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Katsina recorded its first case on the same day the suspension was lifted by the state government.