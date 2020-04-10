COVID—19: Ekiti discharges second patient

The Ekiti State Government has discharged its second coronavirus patient.

Governor Kayode Fayemi disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to the governor, the patient tested negative for COVID-19 twice and has been discharged from the state’s infectious disease centre.

He also thanked the health workers for a job well done and asked residents to maintain the restriction order to contain the spread of the disease.

“Our second COVID-19 patient tested negative the second time and was discharged from our Infectious Disease Hospital today. While thanking our team for a job well done, the job is not finished. #StayHomeSaveLives,” Fayemi tweeted.