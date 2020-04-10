COVID—19: Sultan of Sokoto says Prophet Muhammad approved black seed and honey as remedy

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has disclosed that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) had recommended black seed and honey as a treatment for all diseases.

The Sultan in a statement issued by Yusuf Nwoha called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) and medical practitioners to consider the Prophet Muhammad’s remedy for research purposes on coronavirus (COVID-19).

“On the efficacy of the black seed, the Prophet (SAW) said, as reported by Abu Hurayrah: ‘Utilise the black seed for without doubt, it is a cure for all sicknesses except death.’ He was also reported to have said in Sahih Bukhari, ‘Honey is a remedy for every illness and the Qur’an is a remedy for all illnesses of the mind. Therefore, I recommend to you both remedies, the Qur’an and honey.’

“So, we urge Muslims and Nigerians at large to take note of this and do the needful when the need arises.

“Honey, on its part, offers remarkable antiseptic, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties for the human body. Apart from fighting infection and helping in tissue healing, honey also reduces inflammation and it is useful for digestive problems also such as indigestion, stomach ulcers and gastroenteritis,” the statement read.