Katsina govt declares lockdown in Daura over three new COVID-19 cases

The Katsina State Government has declared a total lockdown in Daura, a local government in the state.
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state made this declaration after three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the area.
The governor in through his Twitter handle on Friday said the new patients are the wife and children of a doctor who died from coronavirus during the week.
According to Masari, a total of 23 samples were sent for testing after the death of index case and three, including his wife and two of his children returned positive.
He said: “Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while 3 are unfortunately positive. Incidentally the 3 are the deceased Doctor’s wife and his 2 children.
“We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive #COVID19 case. We won’t falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants.
“However, 3 pharmacies and 3 grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary.”
The state Government will also provide palliative support to the people of Daura within the period of the lockdown.
