Katsina govt declares lockdown in Daura over three new COVID-19 cases

The Katsina State Government has declared a total lockdown in Daura, a local government in the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state made this declaration after three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the area.

The governor in through his Twitter handle on Friday said the new patients are the wife and children of a doctor who died from coronavirus during the week.

According to Masari, a total of 23 samples were sent for testing after the death of index case and three, including his wife and two of his children returned positive.

He said: “Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while 3 are unfortunately positive. Incidentally the 3 are the deceased Doctor’s wife and his 2 children.

“We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive #COVID19 case. We won’t falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants.

“However, 3 pharmacies and 3 grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary.”

