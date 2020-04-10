News

Buhari praises Dangote as he marks his 63rd birthday

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 10, 2020
Less than a minute
President Muhammadu Buhari and Aliko Dangote
President Muhammadu Buhari and Aliko Dangote

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday felicitated foremost industrialist, investor and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary, wishing him and his loved ones a splendid day.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, on Friday, said the president saluted the large-heartedness of Africa’s wealthiest man, noting that it is one thing to be so blessed, and another to use the wealth to the glory of God and for the good of humanity.

According to him: “Alhaji Dangote has always stood to be counted whenever it mattered, judging by his generous contributions to the fight against polio, Ebola disease, the current Coronavirus, and many other challenges which have faced Nigeria, and indeed, the African continent.”

President Buhari prayed to God to grant the great son of Nigeria long life, good health, and further successes in all areas of endeavour.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
288
Deaths
7
Recovered
51
Active
230
Last updated: April 10, 2020 - 5:33 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close