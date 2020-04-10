News

COVID-19: 7 patients recover in Lagos

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 10, 2020
Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing the press on Coronavirus in the state
The Lagos State Government has discharged 7 COVID-19 patients from its Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Friday.

With this development, the state has discharged a total of 46 patients.

He tweeted: “I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19,” he tweeted.

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility. So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.”

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
305
+17
Deaths
7
Recovered
58
Active
240
Last updated: April 10, 2020 - 11:19 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


