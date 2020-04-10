COVID-19: 7 patients recover in Lagos
The Lagos State Government has discharged 7 COVID-19 patients from its Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Friday.
With this development, the state has discharged a total of 46 patients.
He tweeted: “I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19,” he tweeted.
“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility. So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.”
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 10, 2020