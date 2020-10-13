Kanye West calls on Nigerian govt to #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria

American rapper, Kanye West has declared his support for Nigerians calling for the end of Police brutality in the country.

The singer via his Twitter handle on Monday appealed to the Nigerian Government to answer to its protesting citizens.

He tweeted: “I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples’ cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria.”

This is coming following wide protests by Nigerians against the activities Special anti-robbery squad (SARS) operatives across the country using the #EndSars hashtag.

However, the inspector-general of police, Adamu Mohammed, on Sunday announced the dissolution of SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Despite the IGP’s announcement, protesters stormed the streets on Monday calling for reform of the police.

Two persons were killed in the protest held in Surulere part of Lagos State.