CelebritiesNews

Anthony Joshua hails #EndSARS protesters, prays for Nigeria

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter October 13, 2020
1 minute read
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has declared his support for Nigerians protesting against brutality by operatives of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) across the country.

Joshua said this via his Twitter on Tuesday lauded organisations who have lobbied against SARS and activists who have made donations to that effect.

He tweeted: “Well done to all the Nigerians who have been protesting against SARS; those who made donations to fund organisations lobbying against it,” the boxer wrote in his post on Monday.

“Those who have recently been informed & took time to educate themselves. Those with the power to make a change. Praying for Nigeria.”

Okay.ng recalls that the inspector-general of police, Adamu Mohammed, on Sunday announced the dissolution of SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Despite the IGP’s announcement, protesters stormed the streets on Monday calling for reform of the police.

Two persons were killed in the protest held in Surulere part of Lagos State.

Tags
Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter October 13, 2020
1 minute read

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button