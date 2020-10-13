News

Buhari nominates his aide Lauretta Onochie, three others as INEC commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to screen and confirm as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing Delta State.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read President Buhari’s letter of request at plenary.

Others are Prof. Mohammed Sani Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).

According to Buhari, the nomination was pursuant to Paragraph 14 of part 1F of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

