2023: Peter Obi speaks as Atiku wins PDP presidential primary

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has sent his congratulatory message to Atiku Abubakar over his victory in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election.

Okay.ng recalls that Atiku on Saturday emerged as the PDP Presidential Flagbearer in the 2023 elections.

Reacting to the former vice president’s victory, Obi in a tweet on Sunday described him as “my leader and dear brother”.

He tweeted, “On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E Atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the PDP.

“I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always. -PO.”