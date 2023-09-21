Kano State Government Lifts 24-Hour Curfew

The Kano State Government has taken the decision to lift the 24-hour curfew that had been in place since Wednesday, following the gubernatorial tribunal judgment.

The curfew was initially imposed to prevent any potential outbreak of unrest or lawlessness in the state

This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, during a press briefing on Thursday.

He conveyed that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had ordered the removal of the curfew due to the observed peaceful atmosphere in the state, allowing residents to resume their normal activities without constraints.

Dantiye used the opportunity to appeal to the citizens of Kano State to maintain peace and to actively collaborate with security agencies to ensure the continuance of peaceful coexistence.

Confirming the development, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, stated through the Command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, that the curfew had indeed been lifted.