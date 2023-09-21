News

Kano State Government Lifts 24-Hour Curfew

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Abba Kabir Yusuf
Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Kano State Government has taken the decision to lift the 24-hour curfew that had been in place since Wednesday, following the gubernatorial tribunal judgment.

The curfew was initially imposed to prevent any potential outbreak of unrest or lawlessness in the state

This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, during a press briefing on Thursday.

He conveyed that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had ordered the removal of the curfew due to the observed peaceful atmosphere in the state, allowing residents to resume their normal activities without constraints.

- Advertisement -

Dantiye used the opportunity to appeal to the citizens of Kano State to maintain peace and to actively collaborate with security agencies to ensure the continuance of peaceful coexistence.

Confirming the development, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, stated through the Command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, that the curfew had indeed been lifted.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Mohbad
Mohbad: Police announce completion of autopsy, await result
Celebrities
Rift: Edo Deputy Governor Pleads for Obaseki’s Forgiveness
News
L-R: Director (Schools) Delta State Ministry of Education, Winifred Ighavbota; Community Adviser, Western Asset, NNPC E&P Ltd, Owunari Levi; Director, External Affairs & Sustainability, Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe; Functioning Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Education, Ero Ugiagbe; and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Seplat Energy, Esther Icha, at the flag off of the Seplat Energy JV Seplat Teachers' Empowerment Programme (STEP) 2023 edition in Benin on Wednesday
Seplat Energy Launches 4th Edition of  STEP CSR Initiative
News
Professor Hippolite Amadi Wins 2023 Nigeria Prize for Science with Revolutionary Respiratory Technologies
Education
CBN, Partners Host Second International Financial Inclusion Conference October 2023
Featured
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?