Mohbad: Police announce completion of autopsy, await result

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Mohbad
Mohbad

The Lagos State Police Command has officially confirmed that the autopsy procedure conducted on the late Afrobeats musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, has been completed.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos Police, provided this update via a statement on X (formerly Twitter) late on Thursday night.

According to Hundeyin, the autopsy phase of the investigation has been successfully concluded, with authorities now awaiting the results.

“Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…,” Hundeyin stated in his tweet.

This development follows the earlier announcement by the Lagos State Police that they had exhumed Mohbad’s remains as part of their investigation into his tragic passing.

Furthermore, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took proactive measures by inviting the Department of State Services (DSS) to collaborate in the ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely demise.

