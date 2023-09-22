Bandits Abduct Scores of Students From Zamfara Varsity

Bandits on Friday morning abducted an unspecified number of students from the Federal University of Gusau.

The bandits in large numbers were also said to have invaded the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The bandits were said to have been engaged by troops of the Nigerian Army in a fierce gun battle, but they escaped with the victims.

Sources in Sabon-Gida told Channels TV that the gunmen invaded the community around 3 am and started shooting sporadically.

“They entered the town around 3 am and started shooting indiscriminately. We have yet to confirm the number of students kidnapped because the bandits entered three hostels and kidnapped all the students there. It is difficult to ascertain their numbers now.

“They were seriously engaged with the army troops but the way these bandits operate, they will divide themselves into two, one group will move with the kidnapped victims while the other will stay behind to protect the first group.

“The first group had left with the students while the second group engaged the army in a gun duel,” a source was quoted as saying,