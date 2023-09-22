Top stories

Bandits Abduct Scores of Students From Zamfara Varsity

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

Bandits on Friday morning abducted an unspecified number of students from the Federal University of Gusau.

The bandits in large numbers were also said to have invaded the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The bandits were said to have been engaged by troops of the Nigerian Army in a fierce gun battle, but they escaped with the victims.

Sources in Sabon-Gida told Channels TV that the gunmen invaded the community around 3 am and started shooting sporadically.

- Advertisement -

“They entered the town around 3 am and started shooting indiscriminately. We have yet to confirm the number of students kidnapped because the bandits entered three hostels and kidnapped all the students there. It is difficult to ascertain their numbers now.

“They were seriously engaged with the army troops but the way these bandits operate, they will divide themselves into two, one group will move with the kidnapped victims while the other will stay behind to protect the first group.

“The first group had left with the students while the second group engaged the army in a gun duel,” a source was quoted as saying,

Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Abba Kabir Yusuf
Kano State Government Lifts 24-Hour Curfew
News
Mohbad
Mohbad: Police announce completion of autopsy, await result
Celebrities
Rift: Edo Deputy Governor Pleads for Obaseki’s Forgiveness
News
L-R: Director (Schools) Delta State Ministry of Education, Winifred Ighavbota; Community Adviser, Western Asset, NNPC E&P Ltd, Owunari Levi; Director, External Affairs & Sustainability, Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe; Functioning Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Education, Ero Ugiagbe; and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Seplat Energy, Esther Icha, at the flag off of the Seplat Energy JV Seplat Teachers' Empowerment Programme (STEP) 2023 edition in Benin on Wednesday
Seplat Energy Launches 4th Edition of  STEP CSR Initiative
News
Professor Hippolite Amadi Wins 2023 Nigeria Prize for Science with Revolutionary Respiratory Technologies
Education
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?