Kano records first case of coronavirus

The Kano State has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

The Director General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, disclosed this in a tweet through his official Twitter handle (@dawisu) on Saturday.

According to Yakasai, the index case had returned from Abuja after closure of the state borders.

He tweeted: “Kano has recorded its 1st case of Covid-19 in the State. The index case lives around UDB Road, he returned from Abuja on the eve of the border closure in the State. All those close to him have been tested and are awaiting results. He is currently at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre”



