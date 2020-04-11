COVID-19: Lagos discharges 4 more patients including 11-year-old boy

The Lagos State Government has discharged four more COVID-19 patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this disclosure in a statement sent to Okay.ng on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 3 from Mainland Hospital, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19

“This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities. I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice Social Distancing Principle and observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.”