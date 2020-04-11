COVID—19: Niger govt declares two-week complete lockdown

The Niger State Government has declared a two weeks total lockdown of the state from Monday, April 13th, 2020.

Governor Abubakar Bello made the declaration while briefing journalists after an extensive, emergency executive meeting at the government house Minna on Saturday.

He said the decision became necessary after the confirmation of one positive case of COVID-19.

He disclosed that the patient is a returnee from Lagos state and resides at Limawa community in Minna.

Governor Abubakar Bello said Limawa community will also be in isolation for the two weeks period with health workers engaged to sensitize members of the community within the period.

All religious gatherings in churches and mosques have been suspended till further notice, the Governor said.

He regretted the earlier decision by the state government to relax the restriction order that was in place was taken for granted by citizens without regard to social distancing and necessary hygienes.

Governor Abubakar Bello said the state government is liaising with local tailors association in the state for production of face masks in view of the scarcity of the items.

He also said health workers would also be engaged at strategic points with thermometers to carry out regular temperature tests.

The Governor, who said palliatives would be provided to the poorest in the society, warned politicians not to hijack the items by the time they are released.