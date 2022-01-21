Kano govt shuts school kidnappers buried abducted five-year-old girl

The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of a private school, Noble Kids Academy, at Kwanar Dakata, in the Nassarawa Local Government Area, where the body of an abducted girl, Hanifa Abubakar, was buried by the suspects.

The deceased, a five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in November 2021, at Kwanar Dakata in the metropolis by her teacher, Abdulmalik, who is a principal suspect in the crime, according to the police.

The State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, announced the closure of the school in a statement after policemen discovered the corpse of the victim buried in the private school.

Kiru, who expressed sadness over the incident, said apart from the closure of the school, the state government would commence investigation of unregistered private schools and teachers to check such criminal activities.

He appealed to parents whose children attend the private school to stop them from doing so pending the completion of investigation.

The State Police Command had in a statement on Thursday confirmed the arrest of the abductors of the girl who demanded N6m ransom for her release before she was killed.