2023: Tinubu reveals why he visited IBB

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has revealed his reasons for visiting former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Tinubu while speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with the elder statesman in his Hilltop country home in Minna, Niger State, said he was in Niger State to sympathize with the state over its security challenges and decided to visit the elder statesman to receive his blessings.

He said: “Generally, I came to Niger State to commiserate with the Governor and the people of Niger State. I can’t stop by without paying a courtesy call to the enigma General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Retired,” Tinubu said.

“So, he gave me his prayers. You want to know the outcome of the consultation? We are running a democracy, I took my decision voluntarily and I am running for the Presidency of the country, we are running a democracy, thank you very much and God bless you.

“When I made the declaration, I told you that I am still consulting and I will consult as widely as possible.”

The Former Governor of Lagos State had earlier met with Governor Bello Abubakar of Niger State where he donated the sum of N50 million to families of victims of the recent killings by bandits on communities in the state.