Kano teacher arrested for allegedly abducting, killing five-year-old girl

A school teacher, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, in Kano State.

Okay.ng understands that the girl, who was one of Mohammed’s students at a private school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa local government area of the state, was killed after the suspect collected N6million ransom from her parents.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the suspect connived with one Hashim Isyaku to poison the girl after he discovered that she had recognized him.

According to the spokesman, the two men later buried the girl in a shallow grave within the school premises.

He added that suspects had been arrested and confessed to committing the crime.

The statement reads: “Sometimes on the 04/12/2021 at about 2030hrs, a report was received from a resident of Dakata Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State that, one Hanifa Abubakar, ‘f’, aged 5 years old, was kidnapped and a ransom of Six Million Naira (N6,000,000.00) was demanded.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, meets with heads of security agencies in the state, re-strategizes for effective service delivery and raised a team of Operation Puff Adder led by SP Shehu Dahiru to arrest the culprits.

“Sustained efforts and prolonged follow – up led to the arrest of one Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, ‘m’, aged 30 years old, of Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarwa LGA, Kano State and one Hashim Isyaku, ‘m’, aged 37 years old, of same address by a detective team of the Department of State Service (DSS) Kano State.

“On investigation, Abdulmalik confessed that the victim, Hanifa is his student at a private school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State. He kidnapped her and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of N6million. On the 18/12/2021, having realized that the victim recognized him, he claimed to have poisoned her to death, conspired with one Hashim Isyaku, ‘m’, took and buried her in a shallow grave located at the private school premises located at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.

“Hashim also confessed that, sometimes in the month of November, 2021, the principal suspect, Abdulmalik met him and one Fatima Jibreel Musa, ‘f’, 27 years old, of Layin Falaki Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA Kano State and ordered them to kidnap Hanifa. They plan but later rescinded their action. Fatima was also arrested.”