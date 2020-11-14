NCDC reports 112 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 14th, announced 112 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and FCT.

The states with the 112 new cases are;

FCT-27 Oyo-27 Bayelsa-9 Rivers-9 Delta-7 Edo-5 Kaduna-5 Ogun-5 Anambra-3 Katsina-3 Ondo-3 Osun-3 Plateau-3 Niger-2 Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 14th November, there are 64,996 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

61,029 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.