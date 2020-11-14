NCDC reports 112 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 14th, announced 112 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and FCT.
The states with the 112 new cases are;
- FCT-27
- Oyo-27
- Bayelsa-9
- Rivers-9
- Delta-7
- Edo-5
- Kaduna-5
- Ogun-5
- Anambra-3
- Katsina-3
- Ondo-3
- Osun-3
- Plateau-3
- Niger-2
- Kano-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 14th November, there are 64,996 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
61,029 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.