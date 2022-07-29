Kano Govt Approves N865m Scholarship To Students

Kano state government said it has approved the release of N865m million to the state Scholarship Board as outstanding allowance and logistics for the payment of the students across the state’s 44 local government areas.

It has also approved 50 per cent upward review of the state scholarships allowances for its indigenes studying in different institutions across Nigeria.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano said the decision, was part of the resolution of state’s Executive Council meeting held on Thursday.

Garba explained that a total of 40,494 indigents students would benefit from the scholarships.

He stated that the total outstanding scholarships for the 40,494 internal students from Karaye, Bichi, Rano, Kaya and Kano emirates in the 44 local government areas of the state is N836,269,150, while logistics for the payment is N29,180,000.00.