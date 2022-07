Muslim-Muslim Ticket a plot to make Christians second-class citizens – New CAN President

The new president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, says many Christians feel and have the genuine fear that there is a deliberate plan to remove the Christian faith from the scheme of things and make them second-class citizens in Nigeria.

He stated this in his acceptance speech in Abuja after the General Assembly of CAN confirmed his election as new President.

Okoh said: “We’re coming in at the time that all of us in the Christian faith, believe that some section of political leaders are not sensitive to the diverse nature of our population when certain decisions are being made.

“Whatever happens, no matter how many times our sensibilities are insulted, we must resolve to make a positive impact on the political, economic and social systems of our dear nation.”

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts towards combating terrorism and banditry.

Okoh, however, urged Buhari to end the bloodletting, kidnapping and general insecurity in the country.